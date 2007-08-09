Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Old PS3 Online Banner Ad Now Banned in the UK for Glamorizing Violence

While this clip isn't the ad at issue, it's from the same series of "This Is Living" spots you might remember Sony put out months ago. The banned banner features Kovac (the guy in the tub) simply holding a knife and gun below the lines, "You on my side? Listen up, I've killed for less. The music plays Puccini in my head."

A whole 23 complaints (and an eternity after the campaign) later, Britain's Advertising Standards Authority decided it "condoned" violence and banned it, even though it was only displayed by Yahoo to registered users (who at least claimed they were) over the age of 18.

One of the other ads in the series reviewed by the authority (the one you probably remember) showed a women chilling on a commode in her underwear. It was given the A-OK, presumably because it only condones using the potty properly. [Destructoid]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

