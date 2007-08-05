Old Mac Keyboards No Longer Shipping, New iMacs Probably Coming

The plot is thickening: it has yet to be confirmed, but it seems that Apple and Best Buy stores are no longer going to receive old Apple keyboards shipments. What could this mean?The reader is claiming he discovered this while inquiring at the Apple Stores in Oakbrook and Michigan, He points out that they are still receiving iMacs, however. Likewise, the same reader reports that Best Buy is not receiving any old keyboards either.

Since we doubt Apple will be releasing just new keyboards this week, our money is in new iMacs and new Mac minis.