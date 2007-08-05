Old Mac Keyboards No Longer Shipping, New iMacs Probably Coming

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

old-keyboard-delete.jpgThe plot is thickening: it has yet to be confirmed, but it seems that Apple and Best Buy stores are no longer going to receive old Apple keyboards shipments. What could this mean?The reader is claiming he discovered this while inquiring at the Apple Stores in Oakbrook and Michigan, He points out that they are still receiving iMacs, however. Likewise, the same reader reports that Best Buy is not receiving any old keyboards either.

Since we doubt Apple will be releasing just new keyboards this week, our money is in new iMacs and new Mac minis.

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

