NuVision's 65-inch, Silicon Optix HQV 1080p LCD, and Friends

NuVision's new LCD range includes 10 sets from 65 to 22-inchers, but the 65-incher is the one we have our hearts set on. [Image is of an older set]It's naturally 1080p, but does all it's upscaling using the Silicon Optix HQV Realta processor, extra deep blacks, deep color, "4-d" noise reduction, which is kind of useless for digital signals, but good for all those analog sources, and dual ATSC tuners. And an aluminum chassis. The NVU65HDN will be available on October 30th just in to scare you with a $12k price. And a set of 32 and 22-inch TVs meant to be mounted behind a wall, that works as a mirror when off.

Lucidium Mirror Series Deep Black 32- and 22-inch 1080p-capable LCD HDTVs incorporating NiDO II image processing, deep black LCD panel, DSDB and 2x HDMI 1.3 inputs, with a behind the mirror in-wall mounting frame system. Pricing for the NMU22L Lucidium is $1299 and the NMU32L Lucidium is $1599. Both ship Sept. 30.

The 52-inch monitor is also 1080p, natively, but loses the HQV processor for a "NiDO III" scaler. Deep, x.v. 10-bit color. The jargon at this point becomes indecipherable, but it has a combination of DSDV "Digital Switching Deep Black", 4HDMI 1.3 inputs and will be a much more reasonable $4400.

The 47 and 42-inch 1080p LCD has the same NiDO III processor, 4 HDMI 1.3 ports, misses the 10-bit color and goes for $2900 and $2300.

The 37-inch LCD is suprisingly 1080p native, has the Nido II processor, DSDB of the 52-incher (whatever that is) and 3 HDMI 1.3 inputs (one side mounted). $1900.

The rest of the sets aren't full 1080p res, but can accept the signal.

32, 26 and 22 inchers that have NiDO II image processors, "deep black" LCD panels, HDMI 1.3 inputs (3 or 2 on the 22-incher) for $1300, $900, and $699. [NuVision via Twice]