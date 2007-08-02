Nutcracker's Minimalist Design Gets The Job Done

Leave it to the commenters to make the nut cracking jokes, but this design concept could be a serious ballbuster. Consisting of two aluminum tubes, it's sized to fit a walnut inside, and all you need to do is twist, and the nut is cracked right in two by the nutcracker's ridged edges. Seems pretty simple.

Created by German industrial designer Christopher Kuh, his idea was to craft a minimalist design that was not only simply functional but would be a decorative item when you're not using it to crack a few nuts here and there. To us, leaving this thing lying around would look like someone absentmindedly left the hub of the toilet paper holder in the kitchen. [Yanko Design]