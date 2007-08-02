Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Nutcracker's Minimalist Design Gets The Job Done

nutcracker_3shot.jpgLeave it to the commenters to make the nut cracking jokes, but this design concept could be a serious ballbuster. Consisting of two aluminum tubes, it's sized to fit a walnut inside, and all you need to do is twist, and the nut is cracked right in two by the nutcracker's ridged edges. Seems pretty simple.

Created by German industrial designer Christopher Kuh, his idea was to craft a minimalist design that was not only simply functional but would be a decorative item when you're not using it to crack a few nuts here and there. To us, leaving this thing lying around would look like someone absentmindedly left the hub of the toilet paper holder in the kitchen. [Yanko Design]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles