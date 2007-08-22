Nooka Rubber Watch Tells Time in Dots

Nothing screams "cool" like the Nooka rubber and plastic Zub-20 Zot watches. Coming in six different colors (because who doesn't want an orange rubber watch?) the Nooka watches display hours as a progression of 12 dots while the minutes flow along the horizontal line below. The date and seconds — because the company ran out of unique ways to show numbers — are shown in a generic digital window.

The watch features a 20mm-wide band and is waterproof for up to 90 feet in salt water. It's available now in Black, White, Red, Orange, Yellow and Blue and will set you back $125 dollars while simultaneously destroying your sex life. [Nooka via Plastic Bamboo]