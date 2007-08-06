Nonlethal Weapon: Flashlight Makes You Vomit

Look out, because here come cops with flashlights that will make you hurl. Intelligent Optical Systems has created this weird flashlight that's so bright it temporarily blinds you, and then it gets you all disoriented and dizzy. Using special types of really bright LEDs, the flashlight's beam pulses and flashes while quickly changing its color, and all this somehow makes you feel like you're going to throw up.

Of course, if you want to avoid blowing chunks all over the cops, all you need to do is close your eyes and the flashlight isn't going to hurt you, but then you're not going to be able to aim that gun very well with your eyes closed, are you? Intelligent Optical Systems plans to start testing the 15-inch flashlight this fall on some lucky volunteers at Penn State University. No thanks, we don't want a review unit. [Technology Review]