Nokia's N800 Tablet Confirmed as First Sprint WiMax Device

Nokia will support Sprint's WiMAX network with an N800 tablet. The information comes from head of Open Source Ops Dr. Ari Jaaksi. On top of WiMAX, it'll retain Bluetooth and WiFi. This is the device, BTW, that has been hacked to get Apple like scrolling UI's and virtual keyboards. Pretty cool, but by the time the Sprint Network goes national, the n800 is going to be long in the tooth. [Linux Devices]