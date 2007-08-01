Nokia is planning to launch a worldwide music store on August 29th. Fortune compares it to iTunes, and somehow works iPhone into the headline. Two things I notice: a) This isn't an application, it's a website. b) This is like iTunes in that you can't buy songs over the wire; you have to download them to a PC and transfer songs to a phone. What's the point of Nokia getting into this game if they're not going to allow downloads directly to handsets by WiFi or 3G? [CNN]
Nokia's Music Store to Launch August 29th Worldwide...Sideloading Only?
