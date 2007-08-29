Nokia Set to Release a Whole Slew of New Phones

It looks like the Nokia press conference tomorrow is going to be more like Phone-a-Palooza. According to Gearfuse and their "official" press images, Nokia will be launching at the very least five models tomorrow inlcuding: the N81 (Gaming Phone), N95-8GB edition (Music Phone), 5700, 5610 and the 5310 (XpressMusic). Not much else is really known about the different models right now, except that the n81 is supposed to be running the new N-gage platform, but all that should change tomorrow morning (10am UK time). And as always we'll let keep you all updated the second we find out anything else. [Gearfuse]