Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Nokia Prism Line Is Official, Still Goofy Looking

nokiaprisms-sm.jpgI don't know how carving a bunch of geometric lines in a phone helps a company "tap into the cultural zeitgeist," but that's what Nokia is claiming their now-official line of Prism phones does. The lower-end 7500 is your basic multimedia phone complete with music player (MP3/AAC/WMA), 2-megapixel camera and Opera Mini for web browsing via EGPRS/GPRS. The 7900 improves on its predecessor by offering dual band 3G/quad band GSM, a 2-inch OLED screen with "living wallpaper" that morphs based on your usage pattern and 1GB of internal storage. If mounds of triangles do it for you, you should be able to snag a 7500 for about $290 or a 7900 for $550.

Full size image below the fold.

[Nokia Prism Collection via CrunchGear] nokiaprismsbig.jpg

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles