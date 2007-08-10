Nokia Planning to Bring 3G N95 Stateside Next Month

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

music-sticker.jpgDuring a meeting with the CEO of Sling Media, Om Malik got a peek at a trial version of the Nokia N95 that supports the US version of HSDPA. A few phone calls later, he's confirming that Nokia has plans to release the 3G'd up N95 in the US next month.

One of our big knocks against this beast of a phone was the lack of 3G stateside, so it's nice to see them take care of that more-than-niggling issue. If they could do something about the $750 pricetag while they're at it (possible, if they have a carrier on board), then they might see sales really pop.

AU: They didn't get 3G N95s? Haha! -SB

[GigaOM]

