Nokia N95i (The Black One) and N95 US-Band Phone (The one Early Adopters Will Be Envious Of)

Nokia is indeed releasing two N95 variants, probably in response to the happy anti-Apple smartphone league's joyous American reception of the pricey but powerful handset. Both of the new phones are flawed, but not for technical reasons. The n95i is the beautiful black model you saw on the FCC website, has a 2.8 inch screen instead of a 2.4 inch screen (same QVGA res, still not touch), and improved battery life of up to 30% better life, which could mean it was tested with backlight and wireless gimped. It also has no lens cap, as previously gawked, and a Xenon flash instead of LED. It is $749. It's flaw is that it also doesn't have US HSDPA band support, which is more our problem than Europe's.

Thankfully, it has none of that lag the previous N95 did. The US N95 is, as expected, to have AT&T compatible HSDPA, and is also lag free thanks to a doubling of the previous phone's RAM. It's flaw, also not technical, is that early adopters who went to the trouble to buy a non-US N95 from Nokia directly will be pretty pissed that there's no way to trade in their old handsets for ones that actually have working 3G. Solutions: Time to hit ebay, or move to Europe. For the record, this phone looks exactly like the old phones, except along with that bigger, better battery life and no lens cap. It also has a tweaked antenna for better cellular reception. It ships with A-GPS, while the older N95 needed a patch.

Nokia, can you please do something for the N95 people who went out of their way to pay close to $1000 for the Euro spec phone you imported and sold them?