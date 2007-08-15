Nokia battery recall: local details

We heard about Nokia's battery recall from the overnight feed, and here are the details on how to follow up on the issue here in Australia. It is the BL-5C made in the period Dec '05 to Nov '06. If you have this battery, you can call 1300 366 733 to find out if your battery is one of the troublesome models (or check the ID number on the web). Do your trousers a favour and get those batteries replaced.