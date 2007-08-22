Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Nokia 6555 is Skinny Clamshell with 3G, Analog Clock, Video Sharing

16_6555.jpgNokia's elegant new handset, the 6555, is hitting Europe next month. Longer and slimmer than most clamshells, its display boasts 16 million colors. Available in black, red and metallic peach—or is that apricot?—this W-CDMA phone's key features are after the jump.

Key features: Original smooth-back design Elegant external analog timepiece display 240 x 320 screen Brilliant 16 million color display Video sharing 30MB user memory Micro SD slot WCDMA and quadband GSM functionality Bluetooth Self-portrait function 6 x zoom

It's expected to sell for around 200â‚¬ ($270) before taxes are added, but Nokia hasn't been specific about just where you'll be able to get your hands on it. [Nokia]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
