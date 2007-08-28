Nokia has just unveiled their new in-car GPS navigation system, the 500. The large 4.3-inch display makes it more readable than the previous 330 system, and offers a few more features too. As you would expect, it integrates well with cellphones—you get Bluetooth handsfree and access to your phone contacts, and can automatically navigate to a contact's address just by pressing their name.You also get an FM transmitter which can feed multimedia or traffic alerts to your car radio. It should be available toward the end of the year in Europe, priced at about â‚¬300. [Nokia]
Nokia 500 In-Car Navigation System
