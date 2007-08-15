No 65nm Falcons Lurking Inside of New HDMI Xbox 360s

While our hopes were never high, we wished nonetheless that the new HDMI Xbox 360 Premiums would also come packed with the elusive cooler 65nm process chipset ("Falcon") we've been drooling into our pillows over at night. Our slobbery dreams have been shattered by "wonderkins," a NeoGAF member who busted open his shiny new HDMI 360 to reveal what appears to be "Zephyr" guts. But, it does have a quieter Benq DVD drive. Hey, it's something. [NeoGAF via Kotaku]