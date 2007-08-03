Nissan have announced a cunning new safety feature, aimed at pedestrians rather than drivers. In the event of an accident, the hood on the Skyline Coupe immediately pops up a few inches, creating a softer landing spot. Note the word, softer, not soft - getting hit by a Nissan is still going to sting. It should be released in the fall, and will hopefully spread to all models eventually. [Japan Today]
Nissan Skyline Now Bouncier for Pedestrians
