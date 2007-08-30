Nikon Rolls Out Low-Priced CoolPix L14 and L15

Nikon is aiming for the low-end of the shopper spectrum with its aptly named "L" series CoolPix L14 and L15. The 7-megapixel 3X optical zoom L14 will go for $150, and feature a 2.4" LCD. The 8-megapixel L15 will sell for $180, and have a 2.8" LCD.

THE NEW NIKON COOLPIX L14 AND L15 DIGITAL CAMERAS ADD INNOVATIVE IMAGING TECHNOLOGIES TO NIKON'S LIFE SERIES

User-Friendly Design and Simple Functionality Provide Consumers With An Enhanced Shooting Experience

MELVILLE, NY (August 30, 2007) — Nikon introduced today two new additions to the LIFE family of digital cameras: the COOLPIX L14 and L15. As the ideal companions to capture all of life's moments, these compact, user-friendly cameras combine high performance and easy operation with the latest in imaging technology at affordable prices. Representing the utmost value to the consumer, the L14 will be able to capture an astounding 1,000 shots on a single pair of included EnergizerÂ® e2Â® LithiumÂ® AA batteries, the most of any camera in its class.

"With the COOLPIX L14 and L15, users of any experience level can capture great images without having to master complicated features or controls," says Bill Giordano, General Manager Marketing, COOLPIX for Nikon Inc. "These cameras are great for casual snap-shooters who want to take great pictures, easily."

Building on the success of previous L-Series digital cameras, the L14 and L15 include new technologies designed to enhance the experience of the point-and-shoot consumer. With an enhanced face recognition function, each model will be able to recognize five separate faces, faster and more efficiently than ever before. Additionally, the L14 and L15 incorporate the new EXPEEDTM advanced image processing system for enhanced speed and brilliant color reproduction.

The L14 and L15 also feature In-Camera Red-Eye Fixâ„¢, an innovation that automatically corrects red eye. In addition, scenes with poor backlight or underexposed faces can be corrected with the D-Lighting function, which is also done in-camera. After activating these functions or shooting in one of 15 different scene modes, the original settings of these cameras can easily be restored through the Easy Auto Mode. The L15 also offers active full-time Optical Vibration Reduction image stabilization, which compensates for camera shake and minimizes the instances of blurry images.

For composing and displaying images, the L14 and L15 feature incredible, bright LCD screens, measuring 2.4-inches and 2.8-inches, respectively. Adding to the convenient portability of these cameras, both models are compatible with easily accessible AA-size batteries.

The seven megapixel L14 and eight megapixel L15 allow for high-quality prints in a variety of sizes and are easily connected to compatible printers via a PictBridge port for on-the-spot printing without a computer. Each camera features a 3x optical zoom and up to ISO 1000, helping to ensure sharp photos in any setting. In addition to the scene and movie modes found in every COOLPIX camera, the L14 and L15 will have a stop-motion feature, allowing the consumer to create fun, animated movies.

The COOLPIX L14 and L15 will be available in stores September 2007 with MSRP's of $149.95 and $179.95. For more information about these cameras and the full line of COOLPIX products, please visit www.nikonusa.com