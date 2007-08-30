Nikon Launches S700 and S510 Style Series Metal-Bodied Compact Cameras

Nikon has launched two cameras in its Style series, the 12-megapixel S700 and 8-megapixel S510 with solid metal bodies and Optical Vibration Reduction image stabilization system. The cameras feature a 3X optical zoom, and aren't very bulky. The metal body makes them very resilient and the cameras have a very quick 0.9 second power-up, so you won't miss any Kodak Nikon moments. The two cameras will be available this September for $379.95 and $299.95, respectively.

NIKON'S NEW COOLPIX S700 AND S510 DIGITAL CAMERAS BLEND ELEGANT CAMERA DESIGN WITH ENHANCED SPEED AND IMAGING TECHNOLOGIES

Slim Models Blend Sophisticated Styling and Construction with Advanced Performance

MELVILLE, NY (August 30, 2007) - Nikon is pleased to introduce two Style series cameras that offer fast response and outstanding photographic performance. Developed for the savvy consumer who appreciates style and demands speed, the 12.1 megapixel S700 and 8.1 megapixel S510 digital cameras deliver increased resolution for high quality photos from the 3x Zoom-Nikkor glass lens, and Optical Vibration Reduction image stabilization technology. Nikon's newest Style series offer picture-taking performance modeled in a sophisticated package: the S700 in sleek brushed aluminum and the S510 in elegant stainless steel.

"With the S700 and S510, Nikon is further distinguishing itself as a leader in compact camera design and innovation," says Bill Giordano, General Manager Marketing, COOLPIX for Nikon Inc. "These cameras combine elegant yet sophisticated compact designs with quick response to capture any memorable moment."

The COOLPIX S700 and S510 feature several imaging innovations designed to encourage carefree shooting for the consumer. Both cameras incorporate Optical Vibration Reduction (VR) image stabilization, a feature that helps to overcome camera shake to ensure sharp photos at shutter speeds up to three times slower than would normally be possible. They also offer High ISO capabilities: the S700 up to 3200, and the S510 up to ISO 2000, ideal for capturing images in low-light situations.

For sharing and composing, the S700 and S510 have incredibly bright, high resolution 2.7-inch and 2.5-inch LCD monitors, respectively, with an anti-reflective coating, easing the composition of photos, even in direct sunlight. These cameras also have the ability to capture images at a 16:9 aspect ratio, making them ideal for sharing images on wide screen televisions. The S700 also offers Distortion Control that automatically corrects for barrel distortion, making this the ideal camera for cityscapes and interior photography.

Nikon has incorporated user-friendly imaging innovations into the new line of COOLPIX cameras, designed to make the photo-taking process fun and easy. These technologies, referred to as "Nikon In-Camera Innovations" include In-Camera Red-Eye FixTM, D-Lighting, and Face Priority AF. In-Camera Red-Eye FixTM automatically detects and corrects red eye, a common condition that occurs in flash photography. In playback mode, D-Lighting compensates for excessive back-light or insufficient flash in images.

Nikon's new enhanced Face-Priority AF automatically finds and focuses on up to 12 people's faces within one frame. This feature also provides faster speed and sharper focus to produce clear, crisp portraits wherever the subjects are positioned in the frame.

Advanced performance is particularly pronounced in these two cameras. In comparison to other compact digital cameras, the COOLPIX S700 and S510 deliver remarkably fast response including the class leading start-up time of less than one second, and a shutter lag of 5 milliseconds. Nikon's new EXPEEDTM processing engine gives the S700 and S510 enhanced image processing and brilliant color reproduction.

Both cameras are compatible with the new high capacity SDHC cards and utilize the new ultra-compact EN-EL10 rechargeable Li-ion battery.

The COOLPIX S700 and the COOLPIX S510 will be available at photo-specialty stores nationwide beginning September 2007 at a MSRP of $379.95 and $299.95, respectively. For more information about these and other COOLPIX cameras, please visit www.nikonusa.com.