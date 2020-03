The new Nikon Coolpix S51c is wireless-enabled, allowing you to email or upload pictures straight from your camera. A feature called "my Picturetown" allows you to upload images to your own blog or even to Flickr. This means that the S51c is a dangerous tool at parties.

There will also be an S51version, identical except for the lack of WiFi. Both cameras have a 7.99 megapixel sensor, and will be priced at £229.99 ($460) and £199.99 ($400) when they launch in September. [Crave]