Nikon Debuts Hardcore CoolPix 8MP P50 and 12MP P5100

Nikon's newest CoolPix P series cams are the stick-shifts of the point-and-shoot world, with optical viewfinders, full manual controls and lots of hands-on features. The 12-megapixel CoolPix P5100 (right) has 3.5x optical zoom coupled with an Optical Vibration Reduction system. You can crop and edit shots on its 2.5" LCD, and it runs on a lithium-ion battery. The 8-megapixel P50 is a yin to the P5100's yang: it runs on AA batteries, has electronic image stabilizing and has a wide-angle 3.6x optical lens.

COOLPIX P5100 and P50 Digital Cameras Are Ideal Companions For Photo Enthusiasts

MELVILLE, NY (August 30, 2007) - Nikon introduced today two new additions to its COOLPIX Performance Series of digital cameras: the COOLPIX P5100 and the COOLPIX P50. Both cameras offer versatility, advanced functions, upgraded features, great picture quality, and ease of use. Additionally, the P5100 and the P50 incorporate Nikon's new EXPEEDTM advanced image processing system and high sensitivity capabilities that will help create incredible pictures in nearly any setting.

"The COOLPIX P5100 and the COOLPIX P50 were designed for the passionate photographer who enjoys advanced camera performance and outstanding picture quality," says Bill Giordano, General Manager Marketing, COOLPIX for Nikon Inc. "The P5100 and the P50 are the ideal partners for photography enthusiasts who are looking for a compact camera, with a broad range of creative control options, to use alongside their Nikon D-SLR camera."

The COOLPIX P5100 Designed for the consumers looking for more creative control in a compact camera, the 12.1 megapixel COOLPIX P5100 has the ability to capture every last detail, while also providing creative freedom to crop and edit. It features a 3.5x optical Zoom-Nikkor lens, Optical Vibration Reduction (VR) image stabilization, as well as an optimized image menu for producing high-quality images that look stunning in any size.

The P5100 offers program, shutter, aperture and manual exposure modes that allow photographers increased creative control over their photos. Adding to the camera's versatility is its compatibility with add-on system components, such as Nikon's telephoto and wide angle lens converters.

The COOLPIX P5100 features a quality-crafted body that feels immediately familiar in the hand. Made of solid magnesium alloy, the body features a quality finish, a comfortable grip covered in grid-pattern rubber, as well as an optical viewfinder to aid composition in any light condition. The built-in accessory shoe adds support for Nikon Speedlights and advanced i-TTL flash control.

To ensure sharp and steady images, this camera boasts an anti-shake mode that combines the benefits of Optical VR image stabilization and Nikon's exclusive Best Shot Selector, (BSS) that snaps multiple frames and automatically selects the best one. The P5100 has an optical viewfinder and an incredibly bright, high resolution 2.5-inch LCD monitor. The P5100 is powered by a Li-ion rechargeable battery.

The COOLPIX P50 The COOLPIX P50 combines classic design with contemporary performance. Engineered for the photo enthusiast, the P50 delivers easy handling and comfortable ergonomics. The P50 features an 8.1 effective megapixel resolution, a 3.6x wide-angle Zoom-Nikkor lens, and a large 2.4-inch LCD monitor. The P50 boasts an optical viewfinder and Electronic Vibration Reduction to compensate for camera shake at slow shutter speeds. Program and manual exposure modes come standard with the P50, so users have creative freedom when capturing images. The P50 is powered by two AA-batteries adding to the convenience and portability of this camera.

New EXPEED Image Processing System Top-of-the-line performance and stunning image quality are staples of the COOLPIX P5100 and the COOLPIX P50. Both sport the new EXPEEDTM image processing system combined with enhanced high sensitivity capabilities to ensure the best picture quality. The EXPEEDTM image processing system enhances noise reduction and improves the signal-to-noise (S/N) ratio that preserves image quality even when shooting at higher ISO settings. The P50 extends the light sensitivity range to ISO 2000, while the P5100 extends it to ISO 3200, which makes it easier to capture fast moving subjects, even in lower light conditions.

Simple Yet Advanced Functionality P5100 and P50 users can also take advantage of the new mode dial which provides quick access to a selection of 15 different scene-optimized modes, movie modes, and macro mode. The new graphical user interface has enhanced the pop-up design, and allows for more precise menu navigation and interaction. Nikon has incorporated its user-friendly Imaging Innovations into the new line of COOLPIX cameras, designed to make the photo-taking process easier and more intuitive. These technologies, referred to as "Nikon In-Camera Innovations" include In-Camera Red-Eye FixTM, D-Lighting, and Face Priority AF. In-Camera Red-Eye FixTM automatically detects and corrects red eye, a common condition that occurs in flash photography. In playback mode, D-Lighting compensates for excessive back-light or insufficient flash in images. The P5100 and the P50 have PictBridge support and are compatible with SD/SDHC cards.

Nikon's enhanced Face-Priority AF automatically finds and focuses on one person's face or up to 12 people's faces within one frame. Face-Priority AF provides faster speed and sharper focus to produce clear, crisp portraits wherever the subjects are positioned in the frame.

The COOLPIX P5100 will be available nationwide beginning September 2007, and the COOLPIX P50 will be available beginning October 2007. The P5100 has an MSRP of $399.95, and the P50 has an MSRP of $229.95. For more information about these and other COOLPIX cameras, please visit www.nikonusa.com.