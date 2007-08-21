Nike and Transformers Combine Powers To Birth Marine Convoy

The only good that came out of Michael Bay's mutilation of Transformers is that cool shit like this Nike/Transformers toy keeps coming out. Similar to the Optimus Prime and Megatron toys from earlier this year, this Nike Free 7.0 transforms into a character known as Marine Convoy. Unlike the other two, Marine Convoy seems to be an original character who shamelessly displays the Nike Swoosh across his chest and wears the shoe he transforms into. Like most of these offbeat Transformers toys, it's Japan only and costs 2500 Yen. [Hype Beast]