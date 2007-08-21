The only good that came out of Michael Bay's mutilation of Transformers is that cool shit like this Nike/Transformers toy keeps coming out. Similar to the Optimus Prime and Megatron toys from earlier this year, this Nike Free 7.0 transforms into a character known as Marine Convoy. Unlike the other two, Marine Convoy seems to be an original character who shamelessly displays the Nike Swoosh across his chest and wears the shoe he transforms into. Like most of these offbeat Transformers toys, it's Japan only and costs 2500 Yen. [Hype Beast]
Nike and Transformers Combine Powers To Birth Marine Convoy
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.