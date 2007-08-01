Nightlighter Lights the Darkness, No Cursing Necessary

No need to curse the darkness with this Nightlighter, not only lighting your path ahead but shining a couple of really bright LEDs toward the ground, assuring you that you won't trip over that sleeping dog in the middle of the floor when the lights have gone out. Powered by a trio of AAAs, the Nightlighter lets you use the front and down lights either individually or together, using a high-output Luxeon LED bulb for the top light, and a couple of 5mm white LEDs shining on the ground. It's available now for $29.95. [firstStreet, via Oh Gizmo]