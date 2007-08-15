Newertech's miniStack NAS Brings Network Storage on the Cheap

With the Mac Mini-styled exterior, the miniStack NAS from Newertech lets you share up to 750GB of your junk over the network with other computers. It's got a USB 2.0 port, a 10/100 Ethernet port and the ability to service up to 20 simultaneous PC or Mac users. All this for a low price of $79 for an empty add-your-own hard drive model. If you want it pre-configured, prices start at $119 for an 80GB model and go all the way up to $329 for a 750GB unit. [Newertech]