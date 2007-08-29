New TomTom One 3rd Edition Gets Map Share, Software Update

The new TomTom One 3rd Edition has been announced in Europe. It comes with Map Share, like the latest Go series. Map Share allows you to make five different kinds of map corrections on the fly, as you find changes from the original cartography like blocked streets or new points of interest. It also has a new guidance system that will get you quicker alternative routes "in case you want to change course or you encounter a road control." Sounds like the perfect GPS to become a bank robber. [TomTom Spain]