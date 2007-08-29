Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

New TomTom One 3rd Edition Gets Map Share, Software Update

tomtom_one_australia.jpgThe new TomTom One 3rd Edition has been announced in Europe. It comes with Map Share, like the latest Go series. Map Share allows you to make five different kinds of map corrections on the fly, as you find changes from the original cartography like blocked streets or new points of interest. It also has a new guidance system that will get you quicker alternative routes "in case you want to change course or you encounter a road control." Sounds like the perfect GPS to become a bank robber. [TomTom Spain]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles