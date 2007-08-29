The new TomTom One 3rd Edition has been announced in Europe. It comes with Map Share, like the latest Go series. Map Share allows you to make five different kinds of map corrections on the fly, as you find changes from the original cartography like blocked streets or new points of interest. It also has a new guidance system that will get you quicker alternative routes "in case you want to change course or you encounter a road control." Sounds like the perfect GPS to become a bank robber. [TomTom Spain]
New TomTom One 3rd Edition Gets Map Share, Software Update
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.