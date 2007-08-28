New Specs and Pictures out for the BlackBerry Pearl 2

PinStack.com has posted new pictures of the upcoming BlackBerry Pearl 2, as well as some new spec information that will make your eyes bleed in profound joy. According to Pinstack, the new Pearl 2 will have a slew of improvements — from a better email layout and display to improved voice control software. It'll also have a WiFi-browser, an external entry MicroSD, a 3.5mm headset jack and the 4.3 OS installed.

Still not much information on pricing or a release date, aside from the Thanksgiving rumor, but we're definitely liking the slimmer body — it's something we could really see ourselves settling down and starting a family with. [Pinstack]