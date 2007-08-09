New Sony Vaio Gets SSD, Hefty Price Hike

Sony is hopping on the SSD laptop bandwagon, releasing a new Vaio without a platter HDD. The Vaio TZ18GN is an 11.1-inch ultraportable with a 32GB SSD, Intel Core 2 Duo, 1GB of RAM, and, unfortunately, Vista preloaded. It weighs in at a svelte 2.5 pounds, which is a bit heftier than Toshiba's "world's lightest" SSD lappie at 1.73 pounds, but it's still pretty damned light. The price for ditching the HDD? $4,300, which is $700 more than the 100GB HDD equivalent. Eesh.

AU: We've heard these announcements before, and some of the Giz crew got hands on at that Experience More event. Australian pricing is $4,299 for the SSD TZ18. The same as the US price?? Pinch me! Actually I think Adam was looking at the wrong price lists...

[Aving]