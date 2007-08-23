Samsung is warming up their engines as IFA2007 approaches with these two new PAVV 40 and 46-inch Full HD LCD televisions. Their 120Hz engine supports 1080 progressive playback at 60, 120 and 24 frames per second and 25,000:1 contrast ratio for extra movie-like feeling, as well as their System Link technology —which apparently allows it to connect to the Internet. Korean-only for now, we hope we can see them in Berlin. Until then, check the obligatory TV-next-to-Sexy-Ninja shot after the jump. You know, for scale.
New Samsung LCD TVs Do 1080p24 and Connect the Web
