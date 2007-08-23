New Panasonic LCD Projection TVs Use Mysterious "LIFI" Long-Life Quick-Start Lightbulb

Panasonic just announced a lineup of microdisplay LCD rear-projection TVs that answer two of the main problems with the category: Its light source won't burn out or lose brightness like some projection bulbs do, and it gets bright quicker, so the picture is visible in about 15 seconds, rather than 60 seconds on other projection sets. The new technology is not painfully overpriced either: The 61-inch 1080p set shown above lists for just $2,200.

There will be five TVs in all, two 720p LCX models at 56" and 61" sizes, and three 1080p LCZ models starting at 50". Price range will be tight, from around $1,700 for the two TVs at the low end, to the aforementioned $2,200 for the flagship. Looking at the spec sheets, the only downside I can see is the targeted 3,000:1 contrast ratio. Sure, we've already admitted that many contrast-ratio specs are nonsense, but that's still pretty low in today's world.

The mysterious technology is not LED, in case that's what you thought. LIFI, just a brand name for the technology which stands for "light fidelity," is not based on electrodes, and is one-eighth the size of a standard tungsten-fed High Intensity Discharge bulb, but Panasonic states:

With a longer lifetime, the LIFI HDTV series offers the same performance as an LED model, but at a lower price point.

The real key is that the bulb itself will "virtually never need to be replaced," according to the press release. We assume that the "virtually" was placed their by cautious lawyers, and that, for all intents and purposes, this is a burn-out free TV. Now all we have to do is see how much chunkier it is than Panasonic's sweet plasma TVs.Press Release: