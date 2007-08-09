New mimobots Bring Some Friends of the Happy Tree Variety

I know that underneath their tarted up plastic shells, they're just regular USB drives, but I dig the whole mimobot concept anyway because I have a soft spot for overpriced art toys. While the guts haven't changed since the last update (1, 2, or 4GB sizes, for $50, $70 and $110, respectively), mimoco just dropped 15 new designs. The kickers are probably the Happy Tree Friends series, which is loaded up with animations, screensavers and other presumably bloody HTF content, so they're undoubtedly great presents for small children. [mimoco]