I know that underneath their tarted up plastic shells, they're just regular USB drives, but I dig the whole mimobot concept anyway because I have a soft spot for overpriced art toys. While the guts haven't changed since the last update (1, 2, or 4GB sizes, for $50, $70 and $110, respectively), mimoco just dropped 15 new designs. The kickers are probably the Happy Tree Friends series, which is loaded up with animations, screensavers and other presumably bloody HTF content, so they're undoubtedly great presents for small children. [mimoco]
New mimobots Bring Some Friends of the Happy Tree Variety
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.