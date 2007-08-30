New LG Design Art Series Flat TVs Are All About Design

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

LG-081119.jpgToday we got our first look on the new LG Design Art series, the LF75 and LB75 LCD TVs. Supported by a balancing ring, they have the looks and also the guts: the 37, 42, 47 and 52-inch LF75s come at 1080p Full HD with your insanely usual 10,000:1 contrast ratio. The 8,000:1-contrast ratio LB75 models only has 720p/1080i, but supports 1080p input coming at 32 and 26 inches.All models come with three HDMI 1080p inputs, their XD imaging engine and Intelligent Eye technology which, according to LG, "optimizes brightness and contrast according to ambient light" to protect against eye fatigue. To keep its lines completely clean, the speaker system is hidden under a "special film that keeps them completely out of sight without affecting sound quality."

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

