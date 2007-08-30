The three new Kodak cameras which we covered yesterday have now graduated from leaked pictures to official launch. The V1253 is priced at $300, the V1233 at $250 and the Z812 IS at $300, and all three are available now. [Kodak]
New Kodak Cameras Officially Launched at IFA
