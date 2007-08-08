New iMac, new AU pricing

New pricing appeared overnight for the new iMac range, with a drop across the board plus a premium model in the 24-inch. You can get a 20-inch 2.0GHz Core 2 Duo model for $1,698, which comes with 1GB RAM, 250GB HDD, 8x DL Superdrive, and ATI Radeon HD 2400 XT graphics w/ 128MB.

Worth noting that the occasion has also been used to bring the Apple Australia website into line with the US site design.

More prices after the jump, as well as my initial take on the new design. I think it needs to be seen in the flesh to understand the gush the mothership was pouring on it. I think that black screen border looks a bit harsh compared to the previous styling, but the glass/aluminium contrast might look great up close, and it certainly does a good job of making the screen really pop.

24-inch models start at $2,599, with the bigger screen, 2.4GHz Core 2 Duo, 320 GB HDD and ATO Radeon HD 2600 PRO w/ 256MB. The big daddy model runs to $3,399, with 2.8GHz, 500GB HDD, and 2GB RAM out of the box.

Only the 24-inch models can handle 1TB storage. The base model states 500GB as max, while the top 20-inch says 750GB. All models can run to 4GB RAM.