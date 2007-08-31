New Honeywell HDMI Cable Heals Self, But At What Cost?

Honeywell, maker of all kinds of scary top-secret stuff, has just unveiled its design for a "self-diagnostic and self-healing" HDMI cable. No, this isn't like the self-healing armour that for all we know Honeywell also helped design; these new cables use a chip to correct signal as it passes through, and LEDs to tell the user what's going on.

Says David Coleman of Honeywell's CE Cable Products division:

"We've made this cable intelligent by integrating a chip into the connector that performs two major functions. First, the chip's line driver 'cures' corrupted HDCP and EDID data that can lead to serious audio and video artifacts. Second, we added 'light' in the form of LEDs embedded into the connector that let installers monitor the most critical elements of the HDMI interface for problems."

The question is, how much of a problem is corrupted data, and how much of a role do the components themselves (PS3, DVD player, cable box, TV, receiver) play in the fixing of signal? While Honeywell hasn't named its price—presumably because it will sell to vendors, not consumers—the cost will no doubt be expensive as hell.

Not only that, but the lengths of cable only go to 50 feet. That's a respectable distance, for sure, but in our testing, the possibility of problems lie in the longer distances, so perhaps Honeywell should forget about the shorter cables (there's even a 1.6 footer) and focus on 50 feet or longer.

That said, the LED concept is pretty cool: four LEDs indicate whether you have a live connection, whether there is actual video coming through and other situations that can occur. Neat, you know? But perhaps not worth the expense.