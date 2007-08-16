New Firefly Kids Cellphone Approved By The FCC

The Firefly flyPhone (OMG, IT RHYMES WITH iPHONE!) is a phone geared towards children with a fuller feature set than the original Firefly Phone. The new model has an actual keypad, a camera, memory expansion via MicroSD, and music/video playback. But this phone doesn't exactly strike us as kid-friendly. Not only will parents have to get their children glasses because they strained their eyes looking at the micro screen, but they'll have to save their young ones from choking on the MicroSD card. Pricing and release info not available. [Phone Scoop]