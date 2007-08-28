New Creative Zen Looks Good and Has Good Price

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

newzen.jpgJust in time for IFA in Berlin, Amazon has spilt the beans on the Creative Zen, their new flash-based portable media player available in 4GB, 8GB and 16GB with full color 2.5-inch display, FM-tuner and SD slot.

Expect to pay $149, $199 and $299 for these little beasts, which is quite good for such a device. I wonder how Apple will reply to this with their alleged chunky nanos.

Product Features Credit card-sized MP3 player with music, video, photos and FM radio. Watch 32 hours of videos, enjoy up to 2,000 of your favorite songs or share hundreds of photos with your friends. 16.7 million color support razor sharp display. 2.5" TFT display allows you to view the screen from different angles. Use the SD slot to expand your portable media library with music, photos and videos stored on your SD card. Enjoy purchased or rented movies and TV shows from online services like Amazon Unbox. Event load Tivo To Go movies Technical Details Color: Black Item Package Quantity: 1

