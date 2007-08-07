Avago Creates Hybrid Pointing Device, Destined for Harmony Remotes?

Betting that someday soon there will be computers in home theaters, Avago Technologies created an input device module that works like a mouse, scroll wheel or joystick depending on your situation and preference. Keep in mind, we're not talking about the picture of the remote here, just that little black circular input device. But this picture above has caused a bit of a stir, because its user interface and button layout is similar to the one used in today's Logitech Harmony 880 remote controls.

Here's a trio of pics of the button in use in other devices, including a gaming joystick and a PDA.

But what about that remote? As the reasoning goes, that pic looks like a Logitech design, Logitech does make mice as well as remote controls, and mice such as the Logitech MX Air that we reviewed last week aim to be useful in the home theater, and the next Logitech Harmony remotes might be hitting the market fairly soon. Come to think of it, the Logitech Harmony 880 is getting a bit long in the tooth, and its button layout is similar to this one, especially the soft keys on either side of that color screen. Put all these together, and you might think this little navigation button will be on the next Harmony remotes.

Or not. Looks like the company's trying to do a sales pitch on Logitech with this illustration, and Microsoft, too, with this Xbox 360-like mockup. Even so, it's still a useful idea for a pointing device. [AVing USA, via Remote Shoppe]