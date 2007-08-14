New Boston Acoustics Speakers Can Hide In Plain Sight

There are generally two kinds of speakers, the extra-big-ass kind that cost trillions and are meant to be regarded like fine if butt-ugly sculptures, and then the speakers most people actually want, that cost a reasonable amount and blend in, camouflaged with their domestic surroundings. Boston Acoustics today launched several sets of speakers of the second order, sporting a brand new BA logo.

The new Horizon stereo and surround sound systems come in Midnight with Onyx grilles or Mist with Silver grilles, but can be tricked out with six other grille colors using the Boston Acoustic "Personal Options Plan": in addition to Onyx and Silver, you can get Glacier, Rosebud, Pearl Gray, Caramel, Chocolat and Chili Pepper. Prices range from a couple hundred for a pair to $800 for a full-on deluxe 5.1 setup.

Cooler still, the small indoor/outdoor SoundWare speakers ($100 a piece) can mount in all sorts of places, angling every which way. They come in seven colors, and can be painted whatever color you damn well please.

Great Sound Gets an Exciting New Shape With Launch of Boston Acoustics "SoundWare" Loudspeakers

— Indoor/Outdoor Speakers Feature Unique Shape and One-of-a-Kind Mounting Bracket for Unprecedented Placement Flexibility —

Peabody, MA, August 13, 2007 — Boston Acoustics, Inc., a world-renowned manufacturer of high performance loudspeakers, has taken a fresh look at great sound with the introduction of its innovative and space-saving new SoundWare loudspeaker. The all-purpose 2-way SoundWare indoor/outdoor speaker offers an unprecedented range of easy and flexible mounting options, and makes it possible to enjoy high-performance audio in new and exciting ways. Ideal for use in restaurants, retail stores, homes, smaller apartments and even by outdoor entertainers, SoundWare speakers are a unique combination of sonic performance, space efficiency and application flexibility.

Enjoy the Amazing Disappearing Loudspeaker... SoundWare speakers are designed to literally disappear into a surrounding dÃ©cor if desired. Thanks to its unique shape and one-of-a-kind internal mounting bracket, a SoundWare speaker can be placed virtually anywhere - flush in a corner, flat on a wall, flat on a table or angled up 30 or 45 degrees on a flat surface. The 2 included brackets mount the speaker just 1 cm from any flat surface or flush in a corner. When mounted flush on a wall, the speaker can be articulated down or sideways to provide the ideal sonic angle.

Or Make It Stand Out with "Paint-Ready" Surfaces and Multiple Color Options... For consumers who want to customize the look of their SoundWare speakers to stand out or complement the dÃ©cor of any environment, they feature paint-ready cabinet surfaces. Additionally, they're available in seven colors, including Black, White, Silver, Just Red, Bamboo, Natural and Espresso.

Each SoundWare loudspeaker features a 4 Â½-inch driver and a powerful 3/4" tweeter built into the high-tech plastic cabinet. Built from durable weather resistant materials, SoundWare offers a new level of space efficiency and placement flexibility for either indoor or outdoor soundscaping. For commercial applications there is a "Safety bar" on one of the speaker surfaces allowing for secondary independent security mounting if desired.

Noted Eli Harary, Boston Acoustics Sr. Vice-President & General Manager: "To create SoundWare, our design engineers basically went back to the drawing board to rethink what a loudspeaker can or should look like, and how it can integrate into any location. SoundWare literally means, 'great sound anywhere,' and that's exactly what the speakers offer. Without compromising on performance or quality, we've created a new type of speaker that provides consumers with placement options and ways to enjoy great sound that they've never imagined before. They can be installed into a corner, on the middle of a wall, where the wall meets the ceiling, outdoors and under eaves minimizing their visibility, or even behind a couch facing straight up for total invisibility as a great surround speaker."

Boston Acoustics SoundWare loudspeakers will be available this month for a suggested retail price of only $ 99.99 each.

Ushering in a New Era of Form and Function with Extraordinary Performance, Boston Acoustics Introduces Horizon, a New Range of Stereo and Home Theater Products

— Elegantly Designed High-Performance Speakers Range from Compact Bookshelf to Floorstanding Models, Powered Subwoofers and More —

Peabody, MA, August 13, 2007 — Boston Acoustics, Inc., a world-renowned manufacturer of high-performance loudspeakers and entertainment products, is combining loudspeaker form and function in an elegant new way with the upcoming introduction of its Boston "Horizon" Series loudspeakers. Created with keen attention to aesthetic detail and design, Boston's Horizon speakers offer consumers a way to enjoy no-compromise audio performance while complementing the dÃ©cor of virtually any room in the home.

The Boston Acoustics Horizon Series includes a range of ten different speaker sizes and configurations, from compact bookshelf models to full-sized floor-standing units to home theater LCR models and powered subwoofers. The line includes the following models: HS 40 4.5" 2-way bookshelf (SRP: $99.99); HS 50 5.25" 2-way bookshelf (SRP: $129.99); HS 60 6.5" 2-way bookshelf (SRP: $149.99); HS 225 Dual 5.25" 2-way LCR (SRP: $249.99); HS 450 dual 5.25" 2-way floor standing (SRP $299.95); and HS 460 dual 6.5" 2-way floor-standing (SRP: $399.95), as well an 8-inch wireless powered subwoofer, HPS 8Wi (SRP: $399.95), and three powered subwoofers, the 10" HPS10 SE (SRP: $299.99), HPS 10HO (SRP: $399.99) and 12" HPS 12HO (SRP: $499.99), with 150-, 250- and 300-watt built-in amplifiers respectively.

Horizon Speakers Look Great and "Play Smartâ„¢" Boston Acoustics' Horizon Series loudspeakers exemplify the company's new Play Smartâ„¢ attitude and design philosophy, combining an element of design fun with extraordinary performance and sonic accuracy. From their soft-touch painted finish (all speakers are available in either mist with silver grilles or midnight with Onyx grilles) and integrated color coordinated rubber trim to their leading-edge audio technologies, Horizon speakers are designed to literally sound as good as they look. With their elegantly slim profiles and the soft smooth radiuses of their back cabinets, Boston Horizon Series speakers complement the dÃ©cor of any room and offer no-compromise audio excellence.

"Make It Your Own" with Boston's Personal Option Plan (P.O.P.) To make it easy for customers to express their personal taste and style and individualize the look of their Boston Horizon loudspeakers, they all feature Boston Acoustics' new P.O.P.(Personal Option Plan) design concept. P.O.P. lets users customize the look of their product using easily removable cloth grilles that are available in a wide variety of colors, including Glacier, Rosebud, Onyx, Pearl Gray, Caramel, Chocolat, Silver, and Chili Pepper. To purchase a new grille, customers can simply visit the Boston Acoustics website www.bostonacoustics.com/POP) and select the color of their choice or contact those dealers that will be stocking the grille color options.

Leading-Edge Technologies for Sonic Performance Horizon loudspeakers are designed to excel in a wide range of listening applications, including both powerful home theater and advanced stereo and multi-channel music reproduction. Advanced technologies ensure excellence in audio reproduction. For example, a barely noticeable phase plug pole piece extension in all Horizon drivers improves performance and clarity, soft-dome tweeters in all models deliver crystalline sound, and 5-way gold-plated binding posts ensure purity of signal transfer in all speaker connections.

Total Convenience Placement Flexibility The small footprint choices of the bookshelf and LCR models in the Horizon line are ideal for placement on bookshelves, side tables, and desktops, and the dual-woofer LCR speaker is specifically designed to complement flat-panel video displays. All feature design-integrated wall-mounting brackets and adjustable footing that affords maximum placement flexibility. In addition to their 1" soft-dome tweeters and dual woofers, they incorporate both dual passive radiators as well as rear ports for incredible bass extension and output. And for easy portability and placement, both the HS 450 and HS 460 speakers feature integrated footings and a convenient recessed carrying handle.

Boston's Horizon Series Powered Subwoofers The four subwoofers in Boston's Horizon Series provide powerful deep bass response. All are front firing, rear-ported configurations that feature amplifier-mounted controls (level, phase, auto power, line level input, LFE input) for maximum flexibility and customizable sound. Boston's Deep Channel Design (DCD) technology ensures dramatic and powerful bass performance. Boston Acoustics Horizon Series loudspeakers and the optional P.O.P. cloth grilles are scheduled for shipment to retailers in October 2007.

Boston Acoustics Debuts Two High-Performance Horizon Series 5.1-Channel Surround Sound Loudspeaker Systems — Uniquely Styled Compact Systems Make It Easy to Add Dynamic, Room-Filling Surround Sound to Any Room in the House - Peabody, MA, August 13, 2007 — Boston Acoustics, Inc., a world-renowned manufacturer of high performance loudspeakers and entertainment products, is making great multi-channel music and home theater surround sound simpler and more stylish with the upcoming introduction of its two new Horizon Series 5.1-Channel Surround Sound Loudspeaker Systems, Models MCS 130 (SRP: $799.99) and MCS 100 (SRP: $499.99).

Both Boston Horizon Series systems are designed to give consumers an easy way to add the dynamics and excitement of room-filling multi-channel audio to their home entertainment. In addition to their leading-edge sound reproduction technologies, the new systems feature a variety of design enhancements and aesthetic touches, such as gently contoured speaker cabinets and color-coordinated rubber trim, providing a stylish alternative to traditional surround sound speaker systems.

"Play Smartâ„¢" with Boston P.O.P. Both systems feature the Boston Personal Options Plan (P.O.P.) design concept, which makes it easy for customers to express their personal taste and style and individualize the look of their systems. With P.O.P., owners can customize the look of their product using easily removable cloth grilles that are available in a wide variety of colors, including Glacier, Rosebud, Onyx, Pearl Gray, Caramel, Chocolat, Silver, and Chili Pepper. To purchase a new grille, customers can simply visit the Boston Acoustics website www.bostonacoustics.com/POP) and select the color of their choice or contact those dealers who will be stocking the grille color options. Like all Boston Horizon loudspeakers, the new systems are available in a choice of two soft touch painted finishes, either Midnight with Onyx grilles or Mist with Silver grilles. All speakers feature integrated wall-mounting brackets and adjustable table-top footings for total installation flexibility.

Great Sound Never Looked So Good! The Boston Horizon Series systems stand apart from all other products in the 5.1-channel speaker system category for their combination of high-performance and unique styling. Leading-edge Boston Acoustics sonic technologies, including soft dome tweeters, mid bass drivers and powerful subwoofers, ensure dynamic audio reproduction. The MC 130 features 3 LCR speakers with 1-inch tweeters and dual 3.5-inch mid bass drivers, 2 surround speakers with 1-inch tweeters and 3.5-inch mid bass drivers as well as a 10-inch down-firing, 200-watt powered subwoofer. The MCS 100 features 4 satellite speakers with Â¾-inch tweeters and 3-inch drivers, one center channel speaker with Â¾-inch tweeters and dual 3-inch mid bass drivers, and an 8-inch, 100-watt powered subwoofer. 5-way binding posts on the MCS130 system ensure pure signal transfer, and all system speakers feature rear ports and (Reduced Baffle Diffraction Design (RBDD) for wider, smoother dispersion. The subwoofers have Deep Channelâ„¢ Design for more bass from less amplifier power. The new Boston Horizon Series MCS systems and the accompanying P.O.P. cloth grills are scheduled for delivery in late September 2007.