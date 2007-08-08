New AIBO in the Works, Could be PS3-Compatible

According to an interview with game designer and Sony buddy Masaya Matsuura, a new AIBOesque device is in development. From his interview with Kotaku:
"The engineers behind the Aibo are doing the PS3. We are talking about making something like the new Aibo."
I ask if it will connect to the PS3. Because that's what I really want: A robotic dog for my PS3.
"I don't know. Connection is not hard. I'm sure some engineer could do that."
AIBOs never appealed to me. But with PS3 support and a killer app, the robo pet could actually be a lot of fun. You know, not quite as fun as a real dog. But still alright. [kotaku]