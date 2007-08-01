People are making the NES controller into optical mice and voice recorders, so why not make it into an MP3 player? Better yet, why not take an actual NES cartridge and make that into speakers and get a horrible, yet awesome NES speaker system going? The only thing better than this would be if the set played all Minibosses, all the time. [Hacked Gadgets via Geekologie]
NES MP3 Player and Speakers Made From a Cart and Controller
