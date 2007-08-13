Neo 808i: Small phone that actually looks cool

There are quite a few "very small phones" out and about now, but this is one I've happened across while writing a column for Etihad's in-flight magazine. It isn't available in Australia (it's a UK / Middle Eastern phone), but it's interesting enough that I thought I'd share the info - if you're OS, you could always try nabbing one if you're in those neighbourhoods.

Full specs and more pics after the jump.

The Neo 808i claims to be "world's smallest full-featured" handset (though the M500 probably beats it out). It's got a stylish brushed aluminium finish, GSM/GPRS, 1.2Mp camera, audio & video recording, MP3 & MP4 playback, microSD support, and Bluetooth. WAP is there too, though not exactly a 'feature', and FM Radio is there, though apparently through a network-assisted packet mode of some kind, which is weird.

If you're going this small, though, you are probably really just after a stylish handset that will tuck away anywhere, and this really looks to fit that billing. I for one would be happy to see this hit the local scene.

Official Site [Neo]