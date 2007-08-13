Neo 808i: Small phone that actually looks cool

There are quite a few "very small phones" out and about now, but this is one I've happened across while writing a column for Etihad's in-flight magazine. It isn't available in Australia (it's a UK / Middle Eastern phone), but it's interesting enough that I thought I'd share the info - if you're OS, you could always try nabbing one if you're in those neighbourhoods.
The Neo 808i claims to be "world's smallest full-featured" handset (though the M500 probably beats it out). It's got a stylish brushed aluminium finish, GSM/GPRS, 1.2Mp camera, audio & video recording, MP3 & MP4 playback, microSD support, and Bluetooth. WAP is there too, though not exactly a 'feature', and FM Radio is there, though apparently through a network-assisted packet mode of some kind, which is weird.
If you're going this small, though, you are probably really just after a stylish handset that will tuck away anywhere, and this really looks to fit that billing. I for one would be happy to see this hit the local scene.
Official Site [Neo]
Size â€¢ Dimensions : 41 x 72 x 14mm â€¢ Weight : 90 g
Operating Frequency â€¢ Tri-Band GSM / GPRS - 900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz â€¢ Automatic switching between bands for seamless coverage.
Display â€¢ 262K colors, TFT 26mm x 21mm
User Interface â€¢ MTK6217 â€¢ Quick keys optimized for quick access to MP3 / MP4 players and camera.
O/S Functions â€¢ GPRS / SMS / MMS / EMS â€¢ WAP 2.0, GPRS Class 10
Housing â€¢ Exterior made from Brushed Aluminum â€¢ Black / Red â€¢ Pink / Grey
Multimedia Functions â€¢ MP3 , MP4 Players (Listen to thousands of songs thanks to expandable Micro SD Card Slot). â€¢ FM Radio â€¢ Camera â€¢ Video Recorder â€¢ Audio Recorder
Applications â€¢ Image Editor â€¢ Health - BMI calculator & Menstrual calculator â€¢ Converters - Currency, Length , Weight â€¢ Calculator â€¢ Stop Watch â€¢ Games â€¢ Melody Composer â€¢ E - Book reader â€¢ World Clock
Organizer â€¢ Calendar â€¢ Multiple Alarms â€¢ Address Book up to 1,000 entries â€¢ To Do List
Usability â€¢ Adaptive keys to 5 way directional Jog. Allocate various applications to soft keys to gain direct access. â€¢ Quick key for Camera functions. â€¢ Quick key for Silent mode. â€¢ Speed Dial
Messaging â€¢ SMS â€¢ MMS â€¢ Audio Messaging and recording â€¢ Predictive text input
Connectivity â€¢ Bluetooth with data transferSMS â€¢ USB bi-directional â€¢ Internet via GPRS â€¢ WAP
Memory â€¢ 128mb Built in memory shared with phone software. â€¢ Free 128mb Micro SD Card - Expandable to 1 GB â€¢ Internet via GPRS â€¢ WAP
Voice Features â€¢ Integrated Hands Free Speaker â€¢ Voice Recorder
Internet Browser â€¢ XHTML over WAP 2.0 (GPRS) â€¢ Browser Cache â€¢ WAP Bookmarks â€¢ WAP security Cache
Call Management â€¢ Speed Dialing from contact list â€¢ Call Logs - Incoming, outgoing & missed calls â€¢ Auto Answer with car kit
Battery â€¢ 530 mAh Li, Specially packed â€¢ Standby Time maximum 100 hours â€¢ Talk Time maximum 100 minutes â€¢ Re-Charge Time 120 minutes
Box Content â€¢ 808i â€¢ Charger â€¢ USB Cable â€¢ Earphones/Microphones Stereo â€¢ 2 x Batteries â€¢ Free Color Coded knitted sock type cover â€¢ Free Color Coded Lanyard neck strap â€¢ Manual â€¢ CD