It's official—the MP3 player is the new clock.

While the George Foreman MP3 Grill doesn't house a player of its own, it does have an audio input to blast your music at 10 powerful watts (be it MP3 or CD). Other than that, the grill is just like all other Foreman grills, featuring grooves to drain fat and an electric base sure to kill the fun of summer cookouts. But that's all right, because your MP3 player can blast Hot in Here just as well as it did in 2002. [product via7gadgets]