Oh, man. The show that best combined ridiculous "technology" with over-the-top "athleticism," American Gladiators, is coming back to TV. Yes, NBC is resurrecting the early-'90s classic, a show that many of us grew up on. If you weren't scared of Nitro when you were a kid, you're a bigger man than I. This could easily be an epic disaster, but I'd like to think that it'll be completely awesome and I'll enjoy it just as much as I did when I was 10. Bring on the tennis ball launchers and giant Q-tips! [Variety via Dlisted]
NBC is Bringing Back American Gladiators!
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
The Coronavirus Outbreak Has Airlines Running Empty 'Ghost' Flights
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.