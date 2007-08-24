Oh, man. The show that best combined ridiculous "technology" with over-the-top "athleticism," American Gladiators, is coming back to TV. Yes, NBC is resurrecting the early-'90s classic, a show that many of us grew up on. If you weren't scared of Nitro when you were a kid, you're a bigger man than I. This could easily be an epic disaster, but I'd like to think that it'll be completely awesome and I'll enjoy it just as much as I did when I was 10. Bring on the tennis ball launchers and giant Q-tips! [Variety via Dlisted]