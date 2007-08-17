Nail Artist Nails da Vinci (with Nails)

Where others use watercolors, one man uses metal. This artist (if you know his name, hit the comments) re-creates masterpieces using nothing but nails. The process appears to utilize a computer grid to map dots onto plyboard—we're betting a projector and pencil is used—after which the artist nails thousands of metallic dots onto his "canvas." He's the Monet of metal, in a sense, with yet another trick up his sleeve—toothpicks. [knuttz via make]