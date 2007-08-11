Holidaying somewhere without a kitsch crazy golf course? Now you can bring your own with the MyMiniGolf set. Designed by Georg Pal and Hannes Weber, the pack, which contains 13 injection-moulded handicaps, a steel mini golf club, two balls and a scoring pad, comes in a holdall, and costs $231. [MyMiniGolf via Dezeen]
MyMiniGolf Gives you Nine Neon Holes of Craziness
