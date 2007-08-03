Motorola Zante In the Wild

It's one thing to peep studio shots of Motorola's Zante, the next evolutionary and yet unannounced step of the TMO Sidekick family. It's another to see it in the wild. This model is a bit beat up, so it's likely a prototype that's been around the block. As before, the specs are strikingly similar to the Sidekick 3's, with a ~2.4-inch screen, EDGE, 1.3MP cam, but with a sliding top instead of the flip.