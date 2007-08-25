We've gotten some independent confirmation/rumors on the leaked Sprint roadmap we posted on Tuesday. Our source is saying that the Moto ic602 and Moto V9M will come in September, the Sanyo S500 S1 and HTC Vogue will come in October, the Moto Q9c and LG 260 will come in November, and the international Blackjack will come in 2008. That lines up fairly well with the previous roadmap, but as with all roadmaps, the actual launch dates are anything but set in stone. [Thanks Tipster!]
More Sprint Roadmap Leaks?
