FogScreen Projector Shows Ads in the Mist

fogscreen1.jpgThe FogScreen is the advertising industry's latest weapon in the fight against peace and quiet. The projector can fill spaces like subway tunnels with floating ads that you can actually walk through. It sprays a very fine mist of dry fog, created from water by an ultrasonic wave, which can then be projected on to just as if it were a hard surface.

It's available in two models; the 79" Inia and the 39" One, but bigger images can be achieved by stitching more than one unit together. I'm guessing that it will take a while before people can strut through a full-size floating SUV without flinching though. [Sci-Fi Tech]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Europe employs a “use it or lose it” system to determine an airline’s flight slots, so what are operators to do when a global outbreak tanks flight demands? The answer: “ghost” flights.

