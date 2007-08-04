Monster Cable, which we've thoroughly tested in our own hands, have announced if you purchase one of their C4L—which have the price of $99 for 1 meter—you get the guarantee that the cable will meet or exceed all HDMI performance requirements for the next five years. We'd still recommend you get a cheap cable that meets today's specs and when 4K res over HDMI comes, you upgrade to another cheap cable. [Electronic House]
Monster Cable for Life HDMI Upgrade Path Guarantees Cables for Five Years
