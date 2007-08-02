Monster, that company that makes "high end" cables that our readers L-O-V-E is looking to make something that's notable for its lack of cables: a wireless bridge for the iPod. Consisting of a dongle and a base station, it'll allow you to send music from your iPod to your stereo from up to 30 feet away on a proprietary 2.4GHz wireless frequency. No word on pricing, but I'm gonna go out on a limb and guess that it'll be overpriced because of the brand. [Crave]
Monster Announces Wireless iPod Bridge
